Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $14.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 295,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPTS stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.