Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,434 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

