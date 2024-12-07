LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and traded as high as $22.84. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 5,841 shares changing hands.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 246.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

