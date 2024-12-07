LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE LPL opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.33. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in LG Display by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 283,441 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 546.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 183,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

