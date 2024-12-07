LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

LFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

LifeMD Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at LifeMD

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,791,221.80. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeMD by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 852.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108,822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LifeMD by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 901,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 114,710 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

