Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quarry LP

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Liquidia by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 491.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liquidia by 398.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $43,240.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,054.36. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $25,108.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,025.13. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $245,780. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $931.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.99.

About Liquidia

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.