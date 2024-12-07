Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 482 ($6.14). 1,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 26,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($6.02).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 502.19. The stock has a market cap of £284.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,388.24 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

