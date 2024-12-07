Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 71,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Lucara Diamond Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
