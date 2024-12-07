Lucas S. Chang Sells 12,497 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) Director Lucas S. Chang sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $518,125.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,957.84. This trade represents a 33.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $48.43 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 334,657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 169,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 123,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

