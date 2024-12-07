Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 91,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.86% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,286,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.40 and a 200-day moving average of $287.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

