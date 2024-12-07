Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

