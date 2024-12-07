Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.560-5.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.080-14.160 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

Shares of LULU traded up $54.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,946,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.81. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

