LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

