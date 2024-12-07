Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 65,540 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

