Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.67.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

