Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

