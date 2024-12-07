Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.2% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $202.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

