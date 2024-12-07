Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.86. 77,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 114,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$727.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.88.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$190.04 million for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.5757162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

