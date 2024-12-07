Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Shares Down 30.1% – Here’s Why

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 30.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 732,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,930,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Management Consulting Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

About Management Consulting Group

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

