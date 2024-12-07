Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

MRVL stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,250.02. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

