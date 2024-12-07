Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

MRVL stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after buying an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $120,116,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

