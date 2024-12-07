Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

MRVL stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,194.11. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

