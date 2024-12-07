Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 6359035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $641.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

