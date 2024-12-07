MCIA Inc Has $298,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MCIA Inc reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after buying an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,688,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

