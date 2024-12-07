Merline Saintil Sells 117 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $14,333.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,187.48. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

