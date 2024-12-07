MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $479.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $395.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.20. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.47 and a beta of 3.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

