MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $479.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $395.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.20. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.47 and a beta of 3.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.