Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after buying an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

