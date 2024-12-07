Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.