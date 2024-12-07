Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 81.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.72. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

