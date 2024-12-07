Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $55,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $52.27 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

