MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSI opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,522.39 and a beta of 0.04. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 1 year low of GBX 785.10 ($10.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,180 ($15.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at MS INTERNATIONAL

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($13.26), for a total value of £142,272 ($181,376.85). 56.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

