MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of MSCI worth $40,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $617.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.99. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $631.70.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

