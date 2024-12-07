National Bank of Canada FI Has $116.90 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,269 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stantec were worth $116,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 802.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 12.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stantec by 30.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $86.53 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.62 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

