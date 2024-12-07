National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,369,689 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 167.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $184,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NEE opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

