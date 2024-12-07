National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.44 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 23959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

The firm has a market cap of $628.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.