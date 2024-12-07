NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.29) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.47).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 413.90 ($5.28) on Friday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 418.60 ($5.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 344.31.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £2,092,284.32 ($2,667,369.10). Also, insider Yasmin Jetha bought 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,692.61). 16.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.