NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) CFO Sells $166,458.24 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $166,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,924. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NerdWallet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $13.53 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NerdWallet by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NerdWallet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

