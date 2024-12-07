Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,114 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,723,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 674,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 115,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

