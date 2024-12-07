NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as £101.45 ($129.33) and last traded at £102.30 ($130.42). Approximately 251,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 465,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at £103.05 ($131.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,531.61, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,944.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,627.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. NEXT’s payout ratio is currently 3,287.67%.

In related news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.65 ($128.31), for a total value of £29,188,500 ($37,211,244.26). Also, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 26,523 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,879 ($125.94), for a total transaction of £2,620,207.17 ($3,340,396.70). 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

