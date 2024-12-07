Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 8,945 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 8,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,903. This trade represents a 21.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,446 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $389,398.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,459,613.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $280,263.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $252,525.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $300,163.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $116.17.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIC

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.