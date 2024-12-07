North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.733-0.806 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $256.6 million-$274.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.3 million. North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.042-3.262 EPS.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NOA stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

