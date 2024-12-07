Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) CFO Donald S. Hom Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) CFO Donald S. Hom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,799.31. The trade was a 25.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

