Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $562,100.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,024.48. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $77,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,197,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,914,237.12. The trade was a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,562,402 shares of company stock valued at $78,043,152 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 993.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 153,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Payoneer Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

