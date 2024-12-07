NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of NOV worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 1,590.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Read Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.