Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.