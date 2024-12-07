Okta’s (OKTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,937.50. The trade was a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,908.95. This represents a 95.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Okta by 105.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

