Okta’s (OKTA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.26, a PEG ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. Okta has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Okta by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Okta by 11.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

