Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4,413.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,952 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $39,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $103.44 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.41 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

