Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $81.41 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

