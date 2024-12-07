Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 40,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 599,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ontrak from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Ontrak Stock Performance
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
