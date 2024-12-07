Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 40,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 599,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ontrak from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTRK

Ontrak Stock Performance

Ontrak Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.